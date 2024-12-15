General Sigdel's visit marks "significant milestone" in boosting ties between Nepal-Indian Army

New Delhi [India], December 15 : The visit of General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, to India, marked a significant milestone in "strengthening the longstanding ties" between the Nepali and Indian Armies. The visit saw high-level engagements with key Indian leaders and discussions on enhancing defence cooperation.

Notably, General Sigdel commenced his official visit to India from December 11-14.

The Ministry of Defence in a press release said, "The visit of Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, to India from 11th to 14th December 2024 has marked a significant milestone in strengthening the longstanding ties between the Nepali Army and the Indian Army. The visit, which saw key engagements between senior leaders and officials from both sides, has further strengthened the foundation for enhanced bilateral military cooperation, exchange, and collaboration in areas of strategic and defence interests."

During his visit, General Ashok Raj Sigdel engaged in a series of productive discussions with his Indian counterpart, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army. The talks focused on ways to expand and deepen the cooperation between the two armies, with several key outcomes from the visit, that will further strengthen the bond between both nations.

The key outcomes of the visit include high-level engagements. General Sigdel had important discussions with key Indian leaders, focused on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation and strategic alignment between India and Nepal with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

General Sidgel was conferred with the Honorary Generalship of the Indian Army, symbolising the deep and enduring friendship between the two military forces. He also served as the Reviewing Officer at the Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. The event included the commissioning of two Nepali cadets, Officer Cadet Binod Bhatta and Officer Cadet Prabin Pandey.

The visit also resulted in agreements aimed at strengthening the operational and technological capabilities of the Nepali Army, including enhancing the scope of joint exercises. As part of the defence cooperation, General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS announced the handing over of a target practice drone and medical equipment related to Field Hospital to the Nepali Army, the Ministry of Defence said.

General Sidgel visited key Indian defence industries, including Tata Aerospace & Defence Ltd (TASL) and Bharat Forge in Pune.

During the visit, the scope of the bilateral joint military exercise Surya Kiran, which has been the flagship event between the two armies would be considered for enhancement after further mutual deliberations. This will further enhance the preparedness of both armies to undertake peacekeeping operations as both countries are one of the largest contributors to the UN PKO.

Assistance to the Nepali Army in the field of organ transplant, supply of life-saving drugs and sharing of experiences related to mental health of personnel and tele-medicine also came up for discussion during General Sidgel's visit.

Cultural Exchange between Young Officers and Cadets was also discussed. As part of the broader initiative to promote mutual learning, senior officers from both armies will undertake guest lectures at each other's military training establishments.

The aspect of visits by high-ranking officers, including Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), to each other's military establishments, also came up for discussion. Reciprocal participation of the Nepali Army Band in the Indian Army Day parade was also discussed, the Ministry of Defence said.

General Sidgel also visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, reflecting the cultural and spiritual bonds that complement the growing defence and strategic ties between India and Nepal.

The strong relations between Nepal and the Indian Army have been further cemented via the Gurkha Regiment. Currently, over 30,000 Gurkha soldiers from Nepal are serving in the Indian Army.

