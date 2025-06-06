"Generals of Pak run that country with help of military terrorist coalition": Ravi Shankar Prasad in Belgium

Brussels [Belgium], June 6 : BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is leading an all-party delegation to key global capitals to refocus attention on terrorism following operation Sindoor, said they raised strong concerns about terrorism during their visit to Brussels and generals of Pakistan "run that country with the help of a military terrorist coalition", which is a "threat" to democracy and humanity.

He also called India the "voice" of the victims of terrorism and described the visit very "satisfying"

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "Today, our visit to Brussels is ending. I congratulate Ambassador Kumar and his entire team for the whole arrangement... The way terrorism is growing in the European Union, we raised this topic and also raised that India is an economic powerhouse and the generals of Pakistan run that country with the help of a military terrorist coalition, which is a threat to democracy and humanity. We also spoke about what human rights, whether the victims of terrorism have human rights or not, and India is their voice; they appreciated it very much, so it was a very fruitful visit. I would consider it a very satisfying visit."

Former Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran, who is part of the same delegation, stated that the European Union understands India's evolution into a "major economic geopolitical force."

"I think it was an absolutely excellent visit. It is so evident that India today is looming so large on the horizon of the European Union in a broader geopolitical sense. So they understand the evolution of India into a very major economic geopolitical force and so that is the basic underlying message and the underlying pillar of all the discussions and that is why they all actually started with the importance of concluding a free trade agreement with India"

He also rebuked Pakistan and said that India is facing a military dictatorship and ruled out any negotiation with \that country.

"So they clearly understand that India is the 4th largest economy, that the future relationship between India and the European Union is actually fundamental, and the second underlying thread of all the discussions was the commonality of democracy, diversity and plurality...What Pakistan is trying to do is to destroy the social and democratic fabric of India, of Europe and therefore of the anti-democratic world. So we are here pitted against a military dictatorship, and therefore there can be nothing negotiable with them," Saran said.

