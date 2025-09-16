Geneva: Photo exhibition at UN highlights Northeast India's transformative journey

Geneva [Switzerland], September 16 : A photo exhibition showcasing the remarkable progress and transformative journey of India's Northeast region was held at the iconic Broken Chair Square, in front of the United Nations, during the ongoing 60th Session of the Human Rights Council.

Organised by the India Water Foundation, the exhibition drew attention from delegates, visitors, and the international community, highlighting the Northeast's rise from a remote region to a hub of connectivity, culture, and growth.

The showcase emphasised new opportunities in trade, tourism, and regional cooperation.

Arvind Kumar, President and Founder of India Water Foundation, said, "Over the past decade and a half, the region has witnessed remarkable progress. Take Sikkim, for instance it became the first fully organic state in India. In Meghalaya, connectivity has greatly improved."

He added, "Even just a few days ago, rail connectivity reached Mizoram. In the past ten to fifteen years, development has touched every sector agriculture, water resources, livelihoods, entrepreneurship and Meghalaya has emerged as a major hub for spices".

"Through this exhibition, our intention is to showcase how India is contributing to the Global South, allowing countries from the Global South to witness the transformation taking place in the Northeast region," said Arvind.

The exhibition also highlighted India's efforts to better connect the Northeast with the rest of the country while strengthening links to Southeast Asia, portraying stories of empowerment, resilience, and the region's shift from past challenges to new opportunities.

Shweta Tyagi, Chief Functionary of India Water Foundation, said, "Over the past decade, the Northeast region of India has undergone a remarkable transformation. States that were once considered to be on the margins of the country have now moved to the centre stage, driving development priorities forward."

She added, "Not only are these states contributing within India, but they are also making the nation proud on the global stage. In the past, the Northeast was often described as lacking basic connectivity no trains, limited rail infrastructure, challenges in air travel, and poor road networks. But today, the situation is changing rapidly".

Through infrastructure development, agricultural innovation, and empowerment of local communities, the Northeast has emerged as a symbol of resilience and progress.

By presenting these achievements to an international audience in Geneva, India is positioning the region as an example of how inclusive development and sustained investment can drive regional growth.

