German Chancellor visits German warship in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 27 : German Chancellor Olaf Scholz along with his senior cabinet ministers, visited Goa where he interacted with the state and Indian Navy officials here, as part of his ongoing official visit to India.

On arrival at INS Hansa, he was received by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Western Naval Commander Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Indian Navy said in a release.

Scholz visited Goa on Saturday where he visited German Navy warship FGS Frankfurt am Main, which is visiting Goa after completing Maritime Partnership Exercises with the Indian Navy's Eastern and Western Fleet from October 21-26, the statement said.

Later, a German delegation, led by Nils Hilmer, State Secretary at the German Ministry of Defence, was hosted by Vice Admiral Singh onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Earlier, Sawant on Saturday welcomed the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in Dabolim who is on three-day visit to India.

In a post on X, Sawant said, "I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to the Chancellor of Germany, His Excellency Olaf Scholz on his arrival in Goa. Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be visiting two German ships, Frigate, Baden-Wurttemberg and a supply ship, Frankfurt am Main, which are making portcalls in Goa, as part of ongoing interactions and exchanges between the armed forces of India & Germany."

I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to the Chancellor of Germany, His Excellency @OlafScholz on his arrival in Goa. Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be visiting two German ships, Frigate, Baden-Wurttemberg and a supply ship, Frankfurt am Main, which are making portcalls in Goa,… pic.twitter.com/YdSgQfunls — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) October 26, 2024

Pramod Sawant along with MoS for Ports, Shripad Naik; MoS for Defence, Sanjay Seth; Minister for Protocol, Mauvin Godinho and Secretary Protocol, Sanjit Rodrigues received Scholz on his arrival at INS Hansa, Dabolim.

Sawant presented Scholz a Kunbi shawl and traditional lamp. The Chancellor was welcomed with a traditional Indian 'Tika' and a befitting traditional Goan folk fusion was also presented to the Chancellor on his arrival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor