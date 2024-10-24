German Minister Hubertus Heil hails India-Germany ties, says nations share several common interests

New Delhi [India], October 24 : German Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Hubertus Heil, said that Germany and India have numerous common interests, including maintaining worldwide security and promoting peace.

Heil on Thursday visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya BAL Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar. He interacted with students and attended an impressive presentation by them, highlighting their innovative ideas and learning experiences.

Heil said, "It's impressive here, because I learnt a lot about this project, and this is a partnership school, a school that gives young people opportunities later on to make, especially vocational training in Germany, and it's very practical here."

He added, "Germany and India have a lot of common interests. It's about security in the world. It's about peace. It's also about trade and about how to organise skilled migration and fair migration to Germany."

Speaking about the arrival of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Heil said that a large delegation of German companies will be joining to explore common interests, growth, and welfare opportunities for both nations.

"The German Chancellor arrives today, and we have the consultation tomorrow, and we also have a big delegation of German companies with us to talk about common interests, about growth and welfare for India and Germany. I think this journey to India and the consultations between the government will deepen our relationship," Heil said.

He added, "We have a migration treaty between India and Germany. And now, for one year, we have a modern migration law for the skilled labour force to Germany. And I will present tomorrow here in India a strategy where we can reduce bureaucratic burdens like how to get a visa and how long it takes to get a visa to come to Germany."

The German Minister further said that he will unveil a strategy for fair migration of skilled labour from India.

"We will speed up the processes by, for example, to digitalize the visa processes. It's about the question that more people in India have the opportunity to learn German, to work in the German lab labour market and so on. So I will present in strategy on skilled labour force, on India for fair migration tomorrow," Heil said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be on a two-day visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC). The Chancellor will land in Delhi on the night of October 24 and meet PM Modi on October 25 at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

The two leaders will then inaugurate the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024 at Hotel Taj Palace. After this, the leaders will meet at the Hyderabad House for the Inter-Governmental Consultations and exchange of agreements between the two countries.

Chancellor Scholz will be accompanied by senior ministers in his cabinet for the IGC consultations. The IGC is a whole-of-government framework under which ministers from both sides hold discussions in their respective areas of responsibility.

The two leaders will hold talks to deliberate upon enhanced security and defence cooperation, greater opportunities for the mobility of talent, deeper economic cooperation, Green and Sustainable Development Partnership and collaboration in the area of emerging and strategic technologies.

The German Chancellor will then leave for Goa on October 26, where the German naval frigate "Baden-Wuerttemberg" and combat support ship "Frankfurt am Main" will make a scheduled port call as part of Germany's Indo-Pacific deployment.

The Chancellor's departure will take place later in the day, concluding his trip to India.

