German Police find arsenal of weapons in raid on alleged drug dealer

Stuttgart, April 19 (IANS/DPA) Police in south-western Germany seized a large arsenal of weapons, including an assault rifle and a machine pistol, during a raid on a suspected drug dealer's home, authorities announced on Friday.

Police also seized a number of other weapons along with 10,000 rounds of ammunition and narcotics during the search in the town of Schöntal, which took place on April 11 but was only publicly disclosed on Friday.

The 46-year-old allegedly bought drugs from six other suspected drug dealers who were arrested at the end of March.

The man is now in custody, according to a police statement. The public prosecutor's office is investigating violations of the Weapons of War Act and the Narcotics Act.

