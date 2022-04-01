German weapon supplies to Ukraine not coordinated with local govt: Reports

The German list of weapons for Ukraine has not been agreed "with anyone" in Kyiv, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Thursday, citing a source in the Ukrainian government.

On Wednesday, German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung reported that the German defense ministry had prepared a list of weapons worth 300 million euros ($334 million), which included drones and grenade launchers for Ukraine.

Germany still refuses to supply offensive weapons, in particular, tanks and fighters, and considers the possibility to provide Ukraine with grenade launchers and anti-aircraft missiles, sources told Die Welt, adding that even these decisions were not agreed with Kyiv.

According to the newspaper, Ukraine requests supply of reconnaissance and combat drones, while portable anti-aircraft and anti-tank systems are less needed.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

