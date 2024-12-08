Germany-based Hindu organisation condemns "heinous crimes" in Bangladesh, calls for global attention

Berlin [Germany], December 8 : Deutschland Hinduistische Verbande, a Germany-based Hindu organisation, expressed deep concerns over 'atrocities' being committed against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and called for global attention towards the situation under the interim regime.

Strongly condemning the "heinous crimes", the organisation held a protest in Germany and demanded justice for Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das who was arrested on sedition charges.

"The rising incidents of violence against Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities in Bangladesh, perpetrated by extremist factions, are deeply concerning. These acts of violence, including physical assaults, killings, looting, arson, and the inhumane persecution of women, demand immediate global attention," the Deutschland Hinduistische Verbande said in a press release.

It stated that the actions of the interim regime in Bangladesh have "failed" to take any 'decisive action' to curb these attacks against minorities and instead have remained "silent observers."

"The Deutschland Hinduistische Verbande with other Hindu and humanitarian organizations in Germany unequivocally condemns these heinous crimes. Regrettably, the interim regime of Bangladesh and other responsible authorities have failed to take decisive action to curb these atrocities, choosing instead to remain silent observers," the release stated.

"When Bangladeshi Hindus, compelled by their circumstances, peacefully raised their voices in democratic protest to advocate for their safety and rights, they were met with further injustice and oppression. This is exemplified by the unjust imprisonment of Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Bangladeshi Hindu monk and community leader who is the spokesperson of Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha, who was leading one such peaceful demonstration", it added.

Furthermore, the Deutschland Hinduistische Verbande urged the Government of India to persist in its efforts to address these ongoing atrocities. "It is imperative that India leverages diplomatic channels and fosters international support to safeguard the rights and well-being of Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh".

The organisation gave a call to the international humanitarian organizations to stand united in solidarity with the victims in Bangladesh.

"Collective action and advocacy are essential to hold the respective governments accountable and to promote global peace and harmony. The Deutschland Hinduistische Verbande reaffirms its commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at achieving justice and ensuring the safety and dignity of all communities in Bangladesh", the press statement observed.

"Entire world must condemn and boycott the ongoing atrocities against Hindus, Christians, Buddhists and other minority groups in Bangladesh. Such violence has no place in any civilised society," it added.

Notably, there have been multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There also have been cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

The arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong on October 25 on sedition charges led to heavy protests.

Another Hindu temple was allegedly set on fire in the outskirts of Dhaka. The Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir, at Dhor village, in North of Dhaka came under attack on late Friday night.

India had on November 26 noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

India had urged Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

