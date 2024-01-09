Germany: Farmers Block Roads With Tractors, Trucks to Protest Against Subsidy Cuts

Thousands of tractors and trucks have flooded the entire city in Germany as farmers protest against subsidy cuts. According to reports, the subsidy cuts were implemented to address a budget crisis after a court ruled the government's 2024 budget was illegal. However, the cuts have backfired, and there are fears that the ensuing row could fuel the far right's popularity.

Germany's Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, warned protesting farmers that stopping people from going to work, school, or to see a doctor "will cause anger and disagreement." In Berlin, hundreds of tractors and lorries were stationed in the centre of the capital city with banners reading "No beer without farmers." Roads and highway slip roads were blocked at multiple locations nationwide, including several border crossings with France, causing traffic jams during the morning rush hour, as reported by German Police.

They want to take back Germany. German farmers don't joke. pic.twitter.com/5BzQMTwogK — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) January 9, 2024

According to new amendments, the subsidy on agricultural diesel will be cut by 40% this year, by 30% in 2025, and will end in 2026. The German government cut subsidies to farmers in December 2023. Tax refunds on diesel used in agriculture and tax exemptions on tractors were cancelled. The government aims to save about 900 million euros in subsidies to farmers every year, according to media reports.