Germany: Hospital in Shock as Nurse Murders 10 Patients to ‘Make Shifts Easier’; Gets Life Term

A shocking and heartbreaking incident has emerged from Germany, where a palliative care nurse, whose job was to comfort and support patients, has been convicted of killing 10 of them. The 44-year-old nurse confessed to intentionally ending the lives of the patients so she could reduce her workload during night shifts. The court sentenced her to life imprisonment for the murders and for attempting to kill 27 more patients. Describing the crimes as acts of “extreme cruelty,” the court also denied any possibility of early release, stating that the nature of the offenses did not warrant leniency.

The disturbing acts took place between December 2023 and May 2024 at a hospital in Würselen, Germany. According to court records, the nurse administered excessive doses of medications such as morphine and midazolam to elderly and critically ill patients. Prosecutors revealed that she targeted those who required extra care during the night, as she wanted to avoid the responsibility of attending to them. Investigations showed she often grew irritated with patients needing constant monitoring. The court emphasized the deliberate and cold manner in which the crimes were carried out, leaving no room for compassion.

Also Read: Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in McDonald’s Kitchen at Dadar Mall, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

The nurse had been working at the hospital since 2020, after completing her nursing training in 2007. Doctors and staff began to notice a pattern of sudden and unexplained deterioration in patients’ health during her night duties, which eventually led to suspicion and further monitoring. She was arrested in 2024 following internal investigations. Authorities have also exhumed several bodies to determine whether more patients were harmed, indicating that the number of victims could increase. Although she now faces a life sentence, the convicted nurse still has the legal right to appeal the verdict.