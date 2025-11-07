Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in McDonald’s Kitchen at Dadar Mall, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

A minor fire broke out inside the kitchen of a McDonald’s outlet located in Star Mall on N C Kelkar Marg, opposite Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar (West), Mumbai, on Friday afternoon. The incident was first reported at 3:32 pm, prompting an immediate response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). Officials confirmed that the fire was confined to the kitchen area and did not spread to the dining or surrounding commercial spaces. Civic authorities stated that the situation was under control shortly after the alert, helping avoid panic among visitors and staff at the mall.

#MumbaiFire: A minor blaze was reported in the kitchen of a McDonald’s outlet at Star Mall, Dadar. MFB teams rushed to the spot and quickly brought the situation under control. No injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.#Mumbai#Dadar#FireNewspic.twitter.com/Mjkg1xm0uS — Ashmita Chhabria (@ChhabriaAshmita) November 7, 2025

Also Read: Jakarta Blast: 54 Injured During Friday Prayers at School Mosque

According to preliminary information, the MFB declared the blaze a Level-1 (minor) fire at 3:48 pm, indicating that the situation was manageable. Teams from the Mumbai Police, 108 ambulance services, and ward staff also reached the location to assist in safety measures and crowd management. Firefighters effectively contained the flames and ensured that smoke did not affect shoppers in nearby sections of the building. Visuals from the site showed emergency personnel coordinating operations swiftly as mall authorities guided people away from the affected zone.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with officials likely to inspect the kitchen equipment and ventilation systems to determine the source. Authorities have assured that safety protocols were followed efficiently, preventing escalation. Further updates are awaited as the mall management and fire department complete their inspection and provide a detailed report. Meanwhile, the affected outlet remains temporarily closed until evaluations are completed and safety clearance is issued.