Germany's Federal Minister stresses importance of Asia Pacific Conference of German Business

New Delhi [India], October 25 : Stressing the importance of the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of the German Business (APK), Germany's Federal Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, has stated that the conference could not be more timely as the world is changing in tremendous speed and stressed that it is not always changing for the better.

While addressing a press conference on the 18th APK on Thursday, Habeck stated that Germany believes that the Indo-Pacific region and Germany can work together and will work together very closely. The 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of the German Business (APK) is set to be held in Delhi on Friday.

He said, "It's a great pleasure to announce the 18th APK Asia-Pacific Conference of the German Business community, this time in New Delhi in India. This event, number 18 tells a story since long time, Germany, the German business community, the German government looked to this specific region and developed a close partnership with many countries in these regions. So, this is not a new start, but looking back and looking forward has completely different angles. This conference couldn't be more timely. We are living in a world that is changing in tremendous speed and not always for the better."

"We see that the globalized world where open markets and trade, where the dominant history of the world are fragmented by the day. You see local content rules and you see tariffs rising so the possibility by creating wealth, doing trade becomes a little bit lesser every day. We, with this conference, are giving a countersign. We believe that this region, the Indo-Pacific region and Europe and in Europe, Germany, can work together and will work together very, very closely," he added.

The APK, a biennial event for business leaders, executives, and political representatives from Germany and the countries in Indo-Pacific is set to be held in New Delhi on Friday.

Robert Habeck said that 800 delegates will be visiting the conference. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also attend the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of the German Business. He expressed gratitude to the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal for the support in making this conference happen.

Elaborating on the participation of dignitaries in the conference, he said, "800 delegates are coming and visiting the conference. We have a couple of bilaterals. We have the heads of state of India and Germany, Olaf Scholz and President Modi, there showing that this is not only a business conference, but a sign of tremendous political importance is going out from this gathering."

"I'd like to thank in person Roland Busch but all the ones who worked for the success for this APK and especially I'd like to thank the Indian government and the Indian business partners, and especially my good friend and partner, Mr. Minister Piyush Goyal, for the support making this conference happen. I'm looking forward, I think, this is going to be three very, very successful days here in New Delhi," he added.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said PM Modi and Olaf Scholz will address the 18th Asia Pacific Conference of German Business.

In a press release, MEA stated, "The APK, a biennial event for business leaders, executives, and political representatives from Germany and the countries in Indo-Pacific, is expected to give a further fillip to trade and investment ties between our two countries. About 650 top business leaders and CEOs from Germany, India, and other countries are expected to participate in the event."

While addressing the press conference alongside Habeck, Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business (APA) President and Siemens AG President and CEO, Roland Busch, expressed gratitude to the governments of the two nations.

He said, "A great thank you for hosting this conference, but also to the government, Minister Goyal and the team for doing this and for making a great preparation for a great event which we are looking for."

Highlighting the importance of the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of the German Business said, "The Asia-Pacific region by 2050 will summarize up to 50 per recent of global GDP. Approximately 60 per cent of the people of the global population will live in the Asia-Pacific region. By the way, it's a source for talent, we are looking for as well and it's about 50 per cent of the global emissions, CO2 emissions, which will happen in the Asia Pacific region. So, that means the importance of that region is tremendous. Making a drill down into the India, Indian markets, we talk about a GDP growing by 6,7, 8 per cent for the next years to come. Massive investment in the last years in infrastructure."

He stated that approximately 12,000 kilometers of rails have been electrified in India in five years. He noted that the business side is looking forward to a free trade agreement in India.

Speaking about the infrastructure development in India, "For example, India electrified rails approximately 12,000 kilometers, which is half the electrified rail network of Germany, but they did it in five years, and there are many more examples. There's more and more manufacturing attracted in India."

He further said, "We talked semiconductors, pharmaceutical chemicals, but also any kind of green technology, and again high-tech manufacturing, which is important also for German business and German technology. So, therefore, there are huge potentials. We are definitely from the industry side, from the business side, are looking forward to a free trade agreement with India. There's a long discussion ongoing and I believe we should treat it as what it is. It's a trade agreement after all."

On Thursday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in India for a three-day visit to attend the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) set to be held on Friday. The two leaders will also hold bilateral talks in Delhi, according to MEA press release.

In the press release, MEA noted, "India and Germany have a strategic partnership since 2000. Over the years, this partnership has deepened and diversified across various sectors. The two countries are celebrating 50 years of Science and Technology collaboration this year. As we enter the 25th year of strategic partnership, the visit of Chancellor Scholz will pave the way for further strengthening of our bilateral ties."

After his engagements in Delhi, Scholz will visit Goa, where the German naval frigate "Baden-Wuerttemberg" and combat support ship "Frankfurt am Main" will make a scheduled port call as part of Germany's Indo-Pacific deployment.

