GGLP hosts series of sessions highlighting UAE best practices in key sectors

Dubai [UAE], November 1 (ANI/WAM): Participants in the 2nd Global Government Leaders Programme (GGLP) were briefed on the UAE's best practices in economy, tourism, trade, financial and logistics services and youth empowerment, during a series of discussion sessions where they met a host of officials including Mohammad Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM); Mohammed Al Muallem, Executive Vice President of DP World; Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar and e-commerce platform Noon; Khaled Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority; and Mohammad AlBlooshi, CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub.

Emirati officials showcased key national strategies aimed at driving government development, highlighting GGLP as an initiative offered by the UAE to enhance leaders' capabilities with modern tools and innovative methods for effective policy development and achieving sustainable development goals. They noted the program's role in fostering international cooperation and knowledge exchange for innovative solutions to global challenges and a more prosperous future.

Mohammad Lootah highlighted Dubai Chambers' pivotal role in diversifying Dubai's economy, driving its competitiveness, and fostering international cooperation. He explained Dubai Chambers' recent restructuring into three entities all operating under the umbrella of Dubai CHambers, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

"The Dubai International Chamber, with its 31 global representative offices, facilitates international trade and attracts investments while supporting the expansion of Dubai-based companies with opportunities worldwide," Lootah said. "The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy focuses on fostering the growth of the digital sector, supporting tech startups, and collaborating with policymakers to shape a conducive regulatory and legislative environment that facilitates digital business operations."

Lootah emphasised Dubai's commitment to innovation and the digital economy, citing the success of the Expand NorthStar exhibition, hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, in connecting startups with venture capital. The largest event for startups and investors worldwide, Expand NorthStar has attracted 1,800 startups and around 1,200 global investors.

Lootah also discussed Dubai Chambers' commitment to supporting international businesses seeking expansion in Dubai, by providing valuable resources and facilitating connections with legal and regulatory authorities, ensuring a smooth transition for foreign companies. Such efforts, he noted, further boost Dubai's attractiveness to foreign direct investments, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Lootah introduced the newly established Dubai Chambers Family Business Centre, and its focus on promoting good governance, developing future family business leaders, and advocating for the vital role family businesses play in the growth of Dubai's economy.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said that the tourism sector in Dubai has undergone a remarkable transformation in a relatively short period of time, guided by the directives and vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the strategic objectives set forth in the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

Issam Kazim commented, "In the words of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, 'development is an ongoing process, and the race for excellence has no finish line'. This inspiring message continues to motivate us to enhance Dubai's position as a leading global destination. Our city's proactive approach to innovation, market diversification, and global partnerships, has positioned us as a leader in the international travel market, with a focus on continuously elevating our offerings and expanding our reach".

"In line with the forward-thinking directives of our visionary leadership, we have emphasized flexibility and rapid development, launching targeted marketing campaigns and embracing technology to enrich the visitor experience. Significant investments in iconic projects further reinforce Dubai's global standing, ensuring we remain a premier destination on the world tourism map. This approach has resulted in ongoing growth across various tourism performance indicators, including the number of international guests" Kasim said.

"As we look ahead, our goal remains clear: to elevate Dubai's position as not only a must-visit destination but also the best city to live and work in, aligning with the overarching goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai's status as a leading global city for business and leisure. With strong public-private sector collaboration, we are confident in our ability to continue to attract international visitors, talent and investment, contributing to significant economic growth", Kasim noted.

Mohammed Al Muallem, Executive Vice President of DP World, emphasized the role of UAE leadership's insightful vision in enhancing the DP World's ability to expand its growing business portfolio and meet the evolving needs of customers.

Al Muallem reviewed DP World's journey of growth and diversification, from its initial focus on port operations to its current comprehensive suite of supply chain solutions, now spanning more than 80 countries.

He stated, "DP World's investments in infrastructure, technology, and crucially, its people, have enabled it to become a strategic partner for companies globally. This success is driven by a commitment to agility, adaptability, customer focus, and contributing to economic diversification."

He also highlighted DP World's innovative solutions and focus on advanced technologies like AI, data science, and robotics, along with its ongoing efforts to simplify customs procedures and enhance operational efficiency and security.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar and e-commerce platform Noon, said the UAE offers an ideal investment environment thanks to its visionary leadership. He told GGLP participants that Noon was established to support the UAE economy and compete with global giants, and has quickly become a leading regional e-commerce platform, crediting the UAE's supportive policies and dynamic environment for the success of Emaar and his other ventures.

Alabbar attributed his success to Dubai's strong leadership and the competitive spirit of its people. He stressed the importance of adapting to global changes and investing in infrastructure and human capital.

He noted that Emaar's ability to navigate the 2008 financial crisis while building projects like Burj Khalifa was due to Dubai's resilience and decisive leadership. Alabbar urged governments to develop clear visions for urban planning and leverage technology to enhance competitiveness, emphasizing that efficiency is key to progress.

Khaled Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, said, "Our visionary leadership recognizes youth as our true wealth, essential for building a bright future. They are the cornerstone of our comprehensive national development." He highlighted the government's approach, which supports youth through three strategic objectives: instilling Emirati values, creating a world-class ecosystem for positive outcomes, and maximizing youth participation in local and international forums.

Al Nuaimi outlined several Foundation initiatives designed to amplify youth voices and integrate them into decision-making. These include mentorship programs with government leaders and ministers, career guidance, skills development courses via the 'Jahiz' platform, and youth hubs fostering collaboration and entrepreneurship. Youth circles and councils further facilitate dialogue with officials.

He then showcased the National Youth Agenda 2031, focusing on economic empowerment, global leadership, national identity, and future skills development. Key objectives include doubling youth-led projects in promising sectors, increasing the number of qualified Emirati youth for the labor market, and positioning the UAE among the top 10 countries for youth quality of life.

Finally, Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of a comprehensive youth database, equal access to education and training, and youth participation in institutional decision-making, including board representation.

Mohammad AlBlooshi, CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub, said the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has evolved to become an active player in the global financial services sector, and a key contributor to Dubai's leading status and growing economy.

This growth, he notes, stems from DIFC's vision to diversify Dubai's economy, evident in the fact that it now hosts 27 of the world's 29 globally systemically important banks and over 6,000 firms, thanks to its business-friendly environment, regulatory and legal framework and world-class infrastructure.

AlBlooshi further highlighted the DIFC's expansion beyond traditional finance to become a leading fintech and innovation hub in the MEASA region. This was achieved through initiatives like the accelerator program, tailored licenses and incentives for startups, co-working spaces, and the Dubai Future District Fund to address funding gaps.

These efforts, he said, have fostered a thriving ecosystem of over 1,000 startups, contributing significantly to economic growth and job creation, exemplified by the success of unicorn company Tabby. The DIFC has launched the Dubai AI Campus with a focus on AI and Web 3.0 companies, leveraging Dubai's ability to attract global talent and its unique data protection laws.

The Global Government Leaders Program, jointly organized by the Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) operating under the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, empowers first- and second-tier government leaders from participating countries with the goal of enhancing their leadership and management skills. Through a series of field visits, the program introduces them to project management approaches and best practices, gaining insights they could apply to improve government performance in their own countries.

Participants in the 2nd cohort of the Global Government Leaders Programme come from 31 countries, namely: Azerbaijan, Mongolia, the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, Bermuda, Ethiopia, Georgia, the Maldives, Andorra, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Barbados, Romania, Costa Rica, Madagascar, the Seychelles, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Fiji, Rwanda, Senegal, Colombia, Paraguay, Brazil, Turkmenistan, Guyana, Brunei, Malta, Zimbabwe, Serbia and the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

