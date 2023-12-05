Gilgit-Baltistan: Massive protests erupt after terrorists kill nine bus passengers

Chilas (Gilgit Baltistan) [PoK], December 5 : Massive protests erupted across Gilgit Baltistan after terrorists ambushed a local bus, killing nine and injuring at least 26 others on December 2.

Women and children in Skardu, Chilas, and Gilgit blocked the roads and blamed the government and security agencies for their failure to act against terrorists.

As per the accounts of victims, the terrorists opened fire at the Rawalpindi-bound bus on the Karakoram Highway near Chilas town in the Diamer district.

The driver lost control of the bus and crashed into a truck coming from the opposite side. The terrorists continued firing, taking lives and harming more passengers in the bus.

A local resident who was part of the protest said, "this is a deliberate attempt to create fear psychosis among the people and loot our resources".

Another protester said, "Who are these people who are attacking us. They should be arrested as soon as possible".

The transporters union also organised a rally from Jutial Bus Terminal to Press Club Gilgit and condemned the terror attack.

A protester indirectly blamed the Pakistani army and said, "This was a targeted attack and those who are behind such attacks have the only intention to exploit the natural resources of Gilgit Baltistan. This is a conspiracy against us".

"The security agencies must eliminate the terror sanctuaries within Pakistan," he said while adding that security on Karakoram highway needs to be strengthened.

Faizan Mir, an activist of the Public Action Committee said, "Terrorists are operating across Pakistan. We urge the Pakistan government to take strict action against these terrorists".

Gilgit-Baltistan is dominated by the Shia community who have been targeted on several occasions by terrorists from the Sunni community.

The local residents have been paying a heavy price due to the rise of sectarian violence.

In August 2012, as many as 25 Shia Muslims from Gilgit-Baltistan were forced out of a bus and killed in a sectarian attack in the Naran Valley of the Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Around 50 assailants wearing Army uniform stopped three buses heading from Islamabad to Astore district in Gilgit-Baltistan and a van heading for Gilgit.

The victims were checked for their identification documents before they were lined up and killed.

The horrifying terror incident in Chilas again points towards the inadequacy of the Pakistan government in countering terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor