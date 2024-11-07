Giorgia Meloni Congratulates Elon Musk After US Election Result, Says ‘Important Resource for US and Italy’

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on Thursday, November 7, congratulated 'friend' X owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk after Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential elections in 2024. Musk backed President-elect Trump during his campaign for race to White House.

Italy's PM and billionaire Musk have often praised each other in public in the past few months. Even Musk cracked a joke on its social media site X in September, saying that they were not dating.

Also Read | Donald Trump Praises Elon Musk After Winning US Presidential Election.

Meloni recently expressed her congratulatory message on social media by sharing a picture of Elon Musk and his vision of the assets that Italy and the United States are to each other. "I am convinced that his commitment and vision will be an important resource for the United States and Italy," she said in a post on X (translated from Italian), describing Musk as a friend.

Nelle scorse ore ho sentito l’amico @elonmusk. Sono convinta che il suo impegno e la sua visione potranno rappresentare un’importante risorsa per gli Stati Uniti e per l’Italia, in uno spirito di collaborazione volto ad affrontare le sfide future. pic.twitter.com/sAqHNG1kaG — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) November 7, 2024

Musk also presented Meloni with an Atlantic Council think tank award in September. During the award ceremony speech, he said Meloni was "someone who is even more beautiful from inside than outside." She replied that he was a "precious genius."

They later took a photo gazing into each other's eyes at the event, which gave rise to online jokes and commentary in Italian media. Musk visited Italy twice in 2023 to meet the Italian PM in June and December. On Wednesday, Meloni congratulated Trump after his victory, saying it would strengthen ties between the two countries.