Girl killed, 5 wounded in California shooting

May 7, 2023

San Francisco, May 7 A 17-year-old girl was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting in Chico, the US' California state, police said.

The girl was taken to a hospital and died there. Five others were wounded with non-life-threatening injuries, the police was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

They were shot at a party just off the campus of California State University Chico. Officers responded to the shooting at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday and arrested one suspect on the spot.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and posed no ongoing threat to the community, police said at a briefing.

