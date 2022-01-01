Global Family Day, know why it is observe on New Year

Despite being living in different countries, following different cultures, having different religions, we all are humans who belongs to each other and to mark this thought the world celebration 'Global Family Day' which is also know as Peace Day on 1 January every year on New Year.

This day was first established in the year 1997 by United Nations General Assembly, the motive behind this was to bring the peace in the world where no war and blood should take place. Linda Grover, a peace activist, played a huge role in promoting this day to the world.

In 1999 the members of the United Nations got the invitation to celebrate this day formally after which in 2000 Global Family Day became an annual event for the world because of the immense success.

3ReasonsToCelebrateGlobalFamilyDay:

1. Now Is A Great Time To Make Family Resolutions

2. You Learn The Most From Your Family

3. Appreciate Your Family – It Is The Only One You Have.

The day is been celebrated by many following events related to family values and peace, the people also trend hashtag #GlobalFamilyDay to promote non violence.