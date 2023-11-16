Global Media Congress 2023 concludes after three days of visionary discussion, collaborative creativity

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 16 (ANI/WAM): On the final day of the Global Media Congress, attendees and speakers reflected on a series of groundbreaking sessions that provided insights into the current media landscape as well as its future trends.

With the Congress having broken records in terms of attendee numbers, speaker participation and business and brand participation, the event's closing sessions offered yet more diverse perspectives, creative ideas, and collaborative spirit, all converging to redefine the role of media in an ever-evolving global society.

The second edition of the Global Media Congress saw a phenomenal increase in attendance, with 23924 visitors compared to 13556 the previous year, showing a 76.48 per cent increase in attendance.

There was also an increase in participating countries, with 172 countries featuring during the congress, with 31 new countries participating for the first time. Covering 32,000 square metres, the Congress's footprint grew 78 per cent from last year, attracting 77 leading industry speakers from 18 different countries.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the day was marked by a series of compelling keynote speeches, insightful panel discussions, and exclusive interviews that all contributed to the Congress's overarching narrative of driving innovation and business growth in the global media landscape.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the Global Media Congress, said, "Once again, the Global Media Congress has gathered together leaders, decision-makers, and executives from renowned media institutions around the world to successfully shape the future of the global media industry. Through coordinated efforts and the productive exchange of creative concepts and breakthrough technological solutions, we have further consolidated the UAE's position as a key global hub for advancing the future of the media industry and setting the groundwork for its productive growth to serve the world's economies and societies."

Day three of the Congress gave a special emphasis to the themes of tolerance and community harmony, sport and the media, and the impact of technology on different media platforms.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, stated, "As we bring this edition of the Global Media Congress at ADNEC to a close, I am profoundly grateful to the many excellent participants that have joined us from around the world for their enthusiasm and invaluable contributions. I also wish to thank the wise leadership of the UAE for their vision and unwavering support for this globally significant event. In keeping with ADNEC Group's commitment to advancing Abu Dhabi's economic diversification through expanded business and tourism opportunities, we look forward to repeating the outstanding success of this Congress in its future editions."

Among the MoUs concluded at the conference were two agreements on the final day between New Media Academy and Core 42, the UAE Journalist Association and American University in the Emirates.

The ingenuity on display in the startup competition exemplified the Global Media Congress's focus on unlocking the potential of new talent in the media sector. Also important in this respect was the launch at this year's event of the Education Stage and Co-Production Majlis as new features were designed, along with the return of the Innovation Stage, NexTech, and Future Media Lab, to explore education and Al as key drivers of the sector's future evolution.

Additionally, the elite-level discussions held at the Future Media Labs are expected to lead to a new White Paper on the industry's future that will build on a similar publication in 2022. Through such game-changing initiatives, the 2023 Global Media Congress has confirmed its status as an essential forum for thought leadership and visionary new partnerships. (ANI/WAM)

