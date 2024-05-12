Global Summit of Women in Madrid spotlights economic empowerment initiatives for women

Madrid [Spain], May 12 (ANI/WAM): The 34th edition of the Global Summit of Women concluded in Madrid under the theme "Women: Transforming Economies," which witnessed the participation of Dr Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State.

The summit, held from May 9 to 11, drew female heads of government, ministers, and over 1,400 women from 70 countries, representing governmental and non-governmental organisations, businesses, experts, and university students.

This year's summit spotlighted economic and trade collaboration, exemplary practices in women's economic empowerment, technology, artificial intelligence, climate change, businesswomen's opportunities to cultivate eco-friendly markets, and the imperative of engaging young women in the developmental agenda.

During the session, Al Shamsi conveyed greetings from Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (the Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

She expressed Sheikha Fatima's hopes for the summit's success in advancing global women's economic empowerment.

Dr. Al Shamsi highlighted Sheikha Fatima's initiatives in economically empowering refugee women through skill development projects, in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Emirates Red Crescent, and the Khalifa Foundation for Humanitarian and Charitable Works, aiming to enhance the lives of refugee women in urban areas and camps.

She also mentioned the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women's award, launched at COP28 under her guidance.

The award encourages innovative projects and successful experiences supporting refugee women economically and socially worldwide, fostering sustainable development in their lives. (ANI/WAM)

