GM stops selling Chevy Blazer EV after ‘software quality issues’

San Francisco, Dec 24 Leading automaker GM has paused sales of its new Chevy Blazer EV after reports of software issues, and is working on to roll out a fix.
The company said, “It is aware that a limited number of Blazer EV owners have experienced some software quality issues."
“To ensure our customers have a great experience with their vehicle, we are temporarily pausing sales of Blazer EVs. Our team is working quickly to roll out a fix, and owners will be contacted with further information on how to schedule their update. We apologise for the inconvenience,” the company said in a statement.
GM did not confirm how many vehicles are affected, other than saying it’s a “limited” number.
Edmunds purchased a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS AWD for its long-term test fleet but the SUV has been at the dealership for two weeks.
With 23 fault codes on a diagnostic test, they wrote that “What we got back from the dealer was alarming: the single longest list of major faults we at Edmunds have ever seen on a new car.”
“With only 1,600 miles on the odometer, our long-term Blazer EV has been at the dealer for more than two weeks,” they added.
InsideEVs said that their week-long test ended after 28 hours.
The vehicle’s CarPlay and Android Auto-free infotainment system went blank and an attempt to charge the battery failed, producing a “Service Vehicle Soon” error message.
The AWD RS version of the all-electric Blazer SUV starts at just over $60,000.
