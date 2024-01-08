Golden Globes 2024: Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress in a motion picture for 'The Holdovers'

Los Angeles, Jan 8 The first honour at the 81st Golden Globe Awards has been doled out and it goes to actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph as the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in the film 'The Holdovers'.

She played the role of Mary Lamb in the Christmas comedy-drama film directed by Alexander Payne.

The film, which is set in 1970, follows a bad-tempered history teacher at a New England boarding school who is forced to chaperone a handful of students with nowhere to go on Christmas break.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won her first Golden Globe for 'The Holdovers'.

"Oh Mary, you have changed my life," she said about her role on the show.

The official 'X' account, congratulated the actress as they tweeted, "Da'Vine Joy Randolph has won the award for Best Supporting Female Actor -- Motion Picture for her performance in The Holdovers! #GoldenGlobes."

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hills, California. The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.

