Goldi Solar solarises the homes of 41 rescued Uttarkashi workers, offering hope for a brighter future

Surat, Nov 29 Amid the ongoing prayers and efforts for the safe return of the 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi for 17 days, Goldi Solar, India’s quality-conscious solar brand, has stepped forward to assist the affected families.

The Surat-based solar company has pledged to solarise the residences of each rescued worker.

Goldi Solar India aims to provide a pathway towards an improved lifestyle by expressing its commitment to supporting these families.

Capt. Ishver Dholakiya, Founder and Managing Director of Goldi Solar, said: "We stand in solidarity with the affected families in Uttarkashi during this challenging time. Our initiative to provide and install solar panels is a step towards empowering these families with access to sustainable electricity, offering hope for a brighter future. Goldi Solar is committed to supporting needy communities and contributing to their well-being."

The company has a longstanding tradition of active corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to uplift communities.

Goldi Solar has empowered numerous lives in parts of India through various programmes focusing on education, skill development, and sustainable living.

These initiatives taken by the firm testify to the company’s ethos of contributing to society and striving to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people beyond the realms of business.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor