Good engagement with India's all-party delegation: India and Emerging Asia Economics Chairperson praises unity among political parties

Washington, DC [US], June 6 : India and Emerging Asia Economics Chairperson Richard Rossow said that the all-party delegation's interaction with think tanks was "good" and praised the unity among political parties.

The all-party delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, interacted with members of various think tanks at the Embassy of India at the US on Thursday (local time).

Speaking toafter the interaction with all-party delegation, Rossow said, "This was very good engagement. I would say overall seeing these parties get together in a time where we've got political divide in most countries, that's a historic achievement unto itself. Talking not so much about the reaction with the terror attacks and India's reaction, but more about India's growth story and the fact that hopefully this can be another launch point to try to attract investment and help to build the economy because ultimately that's the biggest bulwark against terrorism when people have opportunities and growth and India is really leading the way."

During the interaction, the discussion focused on India's fight against terrorism and the multi-faceted India-US partnership.

"The All Party Delegation led by Dr. @ShashiTharoor interacted with members of various think tanks at the Embassy today. The conversation focused on India's fight against terrorism and the multi-faceted India-US partnership," Indian Embassy at the US posted on X.

Shashi Tharoor is leading the all-party delegation which includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejasvi Surya, and Bhubaneswar Kalita (all from the BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

During interaction with think tanks and young professionals, Shashi Tharoor said that the delegation has received solidarity and understanding at everywhere they went. He reiterated India's stance that "there will be a price to pay" if terrorist attacks like this are carried out in India.

He said, "And I'm very pleased to say that everywhere we went and I could say this quite confidently without exception, we have received both of what we sought. We have received understanding and we have received solidarity. And these two things are really what we came for. We will continue to meet others during the remaining time today and tomorrow. I want to stress one thing, and then I'll be very happy to open it up for discussions, and that thing is quite simply that this is not something we would really have wanted to spend our time on.

"We are a country focused on growth and development. Our focus has entirely been on the economic advances that are so essential to pull a few the few people who remain below the poverty line in our country out below that and to take the rest into the developed India of our dreams. But, sadly, when this kind of thing is done to us, and for very cynical motives, which I think are pretty apparent so I won't spell them out, it was necessary for us to show that we will not allow people to cross the border and kill our citizens with impunity. That for terror strikes like this, which show all the hallmarks of meticulous planning and military style execution, that there will be a price to pay. And that was very strongly the message that we sent," he added.

The all-party delegation also called on US Vice President JD Vance. Indian Embassy in the US stated that the discussion between two sides focused on strengthening the India-US partnership, including cooperation in counter-terrorism.

"The All Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Dr. @ShashiTharoor called on Vice President JD Vance @VP this morning. The conversation focused on strengthening the India - US partnership including cooperation in counter-terrorism domain," Indian Embassy in the US posted on X.

The all-party delegation reached the US after completing their visit to Brazil. The delegation aims to brief key stakeholders in the US on Operation Sindoor, India's diplomatic initiative launched to counter terrorism and disinformation following the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

