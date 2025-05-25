"Good opportunity to convey India's stance against terrorism": Indian ambassador to Slovenia on all-party delegation

Ljubljana [Slovenia], May 25 : Amit Narang, the Indian Ambassador to Slovenia, on Sunday highlighted that the all-party delegation which landed in the country recently will be having intensive engagement with various people, including Parliamentarians in Slovenia, academics, interlocutors, think tanks and also will interact with the media, calling it a "good opportunity" to present India's stance against terrorism.

The delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, arrived in Slovenia earlier today, where they were received by Narang and other embassy officials.

"The delegation led by Member of Parliament Kanimozhi landed in Slovenia today, and this is something which is expected to give a very strong voice conveyed to the Slovenian partners about our resolute stance on zero tolerance against terrorism. The delegation will spend the next 2 days in this country. During this time, they will have intensive engagements with a very wide-ranging, very wide-ranging stakeholders and interlocutors, including in the government, in the parliament, with academia, with the think tanks, as well as interacting with the media, the Slovenian media present here," Narang toldtoday.

He further noted, "I'm quite confident that this will be a very good opportunity for India to convey not just our resolute stance on terrorism, but also national unity in the face of this threat coming from Pakistan. Visit of such delegations is very important."

Highlighting how Slovenia's leadership appreciates the visit of such delegations, Narang said, "Slovenia is a small country in Europe, but they have very warm and friendly relationships with India, but they, I think, already are very appreciative that such a senior delegation representing the entire political spectrum in India, not just from the government, is coming to talk to them in person, to explain to them what has happened and what India will do in the future."

The delegation will be holding meetings tomorrow, with the Ambassador expressing confidence that the meeting will "go a long way" in convincing Slovenia on India's Operation Sindoor, and the "new normal against terrorism."

"There is a lot of anticipation for our meetings tomorrow, and I'm quite confident that the visit will be very successful in conveying India's stance to our friends in Slovenia...I think it will go a long way in convincing our friends in Slovenia on what India has done and to explain to them what we have put us as a new normal against terrorism," he said.

He further highlighted that with Slovenia being a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, they can play an important role in the overall discussions on counterterrorism.

"Slovenia, although it is a very small country, but like I said, we have a very good bilateral relationship. But even more importantly, Slovenia is currently a non-permanent member in the UN Security Council. In that context, they also play a very important role. In overall global discussions on counterterrorism. So when they hear from us, when they hear from our members of parliament, I think it prepares them even better to take this stance to support India in the multilateral fora," he said.

After concluding their visit to Russia, the delegation arrived in Slovenia's capital, Ljubljana. Apart from Russia and Slovenia, the delegation will visit Greece, Latvia, and Spain to highlight Operation Sindoor and reaffirm India's unwavering stand against terrorism.

Earlier, in a post on X, Indian Embassy in Slovenia stated, "'Taking Bharat's message to the world' The all-Party delegation led Hon'ble MP Smt. @KanimozhiDMK arrived in Slovenia. Warmly welcomed by Amb @Amit_Narang and Embassy officials."

The delegation led by Kanimozhi, includes Samajwadi Party's Rajeev Rai, BJP's Brijesh Chowta, Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP) and former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

The delegation is in Slovenia to brief Slovenian leaders on India's Operation Sindoor in response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed, and cross-border terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor