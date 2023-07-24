Google Assistant may soon summarise webpages

San Francisco, July 24 Google is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to use Google Assistant to summarise webpages.

Spotted as a work-in-progress within the latest Google app beta (version 14.29), the company is preparing a new 'Summarise' option for Google Assistant that will appear when the assistant is invoked while browsing the web, reports 9To5Google.

Moreover, users will be able to ask for it directly by saying, “Summarise this”.

The Summarise option is expected to appear when users are browsing through Chrome directly or when an app opens a webpage in a Custom Tab.

However, it is still unclear whether this option will be a Pixel-exclusive feature when it launches.

The Summarise option would be one of the first modern generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features for Google Assistant, the report said.

Last month, the tech giant had introduced two new voices--Lime and Indigo-- for its virtual assistant software application.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the company “deprioritised” its plans to launch an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mobile chatbot application 'Bubble Characters' specifically designed for Gen Z users, featuring interactive digital characters.

When a product gets deprioritised at Google, the development work on it ceases.

The tech giant had been working on this app since quarter four (Q4) of 2021.

The app’s description mentioned that it featured “human-like” conversations that “take action” and are “interesting for GenZ”.

