Govt facing no pressure to hold talks with Imran Khan's party: Pakistan's Defence Minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 5 : Pakistan's federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the government was facing no pressure to hold talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stressing that the purpose of negotiations is to reduce political tensions, The Express Tribune reported.

In an interview on Express News programme Centre Stage, Asif said there has been no significant progress in the ongoing talks between the government and Imran Khan-founded party. He said that the PTI has been given a week's time and there are expectations of progress in the negotiations, according to The Express Tribune report.

Pakistan's Defence Minister said, "The negotiations have so far been limited to discussions without any concrete outcomes." He said, "There is absolutely no pressure on the government to negotiate with PTI; we are exploring a path to reduce political tension."

He stated that had the government been under pressure to hold dialogue, Pakistan's economy would not have been on the path to recovery. He said that ongoing economic recovery was proof that the end of political tension is contributing positively to the financial landscape of Pakistan, according to the report. His remarks come amid ongoing political unrest and efforts to reduce the tensions between the government and the opposition.

The second round of talks between the government and PTI could not make significant headway, as the party's leadership has demanded frequent meetings with Imran Khan to finalise their list of demands, Dawn reported.

The government and PTI will meet again possibly next week. Notably, PTI has publicly talked about his two demands, which include a judicial commission to probe the May 9 and November 26 violence and the release of political prisoners.

Imran Khan-founded party has already given an ultimatum that talks should conclude by the end of the ongoing month. Before the talks began, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the demands would be presented during the meeting.

Following the meeting, Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, while addressing a press conference, said, "During the last meeting, it was decided that PTI leaders will give a written list of demands, but today they again requested more time for the finalisation [of demands] as they need to consult Imran Khan."

He noted that the meeting took place in a pleasant setting compared to the last meeting, adding that the next round of talks would be held next week. Sadiq that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur tabled "excellent proposals and spoke with an open heart", Dawn reported citing APP.

He said that the consensus among all participants to hold talks for Pakistan's betterment, covering issues such as the economy, terrorism, and other critical matters was the most positive outcome, Dawn reported, citing state news agency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor