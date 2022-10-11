Govt gets Rs 307 crore as dividend from Oil India Ltd

New Delhi, Oct 11 The government has received about Rs 307 crore and Rs 20 crore from Oil India Ltd and MSTC, respectively, as dividend tranches.

This was tweeted by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

Last week, the government had received Rs 81 crore and Rs 31 crore from IRCTC and Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co Ltd, respectively, as dividend tranches.

It had also received Rs 604 crore, Rs 450 crore and Rs 37 crore from SAIL, HUDCO and IREL, respectively, as dividend tranches last week.

