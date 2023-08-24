Govt to launch 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' scheme to encourage customers to ask for bills

New Delhi, Aug 24 The government in association with state governments is launching an 'Invoice incentive Scheme' by the name 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar' to encourage the culture of customers asking for invoices and bills for all purchases.

The objective of the scheme is to bring a cultural and behavioural change in the general public to 'Ask for a Bill' as their right and entitlement.

The scheme will be launched on September 1.

This scheme will initially be launched as a pilot in Assam, Gujarat and Haryana and union territories of Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

All B2C invoices issued by GST registered suppliers (registered in the states of Assam, Gujarat and Haryana and UTs of Puducherry, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu) to consumers will be eligible for the scheme.

Minimum value for invoices to be considered for a lucky draw has been kept at Rs 200.

Invoices can be uploaded on Mobile Application 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar' available on IOS and Android as well as on web portal 'web.merabill.gst.gov.in.

All residents of India will be eligible to participate in this scheme irrespective of their state.

Maximum 25 invoices can be uploaded by an individual on App/web portal in a month to be considered for lucky draw.

For each uploaded invoice an acknowledgement reference number (ARN) will be generated which will be used for the draw of prizes.

Winning invoices will be picked by a method of random draw at regular intervals (monthly as well as quarterly).

