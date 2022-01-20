Greece receives French-made Rafale fighter jets

The first six of a total of 24 French-made Rafale fighter jets Greece has ordered from French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation arrived in the country on Wednesday.

The remaining jets will be delivered later this year and in 2023.

Greece decided to purchase the jets 16 months ago as part of a five-year plan to strengthen the Greek Armed Forces' deterrence capabilities.

The deal with Dassault Aviation was hailed by Athens and Paris as a milestone in Greek-French cooperation, which is expected to help Europe to build its own strategic autonomy. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

