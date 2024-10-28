Greenhouse gas concentrations surge again to new record in 2023: WMO

Geneva [Switzerland], October 28 (ANI/WAM): Greenhouse gas levels surged to a new record in 2023, committing the planet to rising temperatures for many years to come, according to a report from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

Carbon dioxide (CO2) is accumulating in the atmosphere faster than at any time experienced during human existence, rising by more than 10 per cent in just two decades.

In the course of 2023, large vegetation fire CO2 emissions and a possible reduction in carbon absorption by forests combined with stubbornly high fossil fuel CO2 emissions from human and industrial activities to drive the increase, according to the WMO's annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin.

Celeste Saulo, WMO Secretary-General, said, "Another year. Another record. This should set alarm bells ringing among decision-makers. We are clearly off track to meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to well below 2 °C and aiming for 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels. These are more than just statistics. Every part per million and every fraction of a degree temperature increase has a real impact on our lives and our planet".

The report showed that the 2023 increase of CO2 in the atmosphere was higher than that of 2022, although lower than that of the three years before that. The annual increase of 2.3 ppm marked the 12th consecutive year with an increase greater than 2 ppm.

"The Bulletin warns that we face a potential vicious cycle. Natural climate variability plays a big role in the carbon cycle. But in the near future, climate change itself could cause ecosystems to become larger sources of greenhouse gases. Wildfires could release more carbon emissions into the atmosphere, whilst the warmer ocean might absorb less CO2. Consequently, more CO2 could stay in the atmosphere to accelerate global warming. These climate feedbacks are critical concerns to human society," said WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett. (ANI/WAM)

