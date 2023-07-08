Greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture expected to increase by 7.5 pc in next decade

Paris [France], July 8 (ANI/WAM): Greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture are expected to increase by 7.5 per cent in the next decade, just less than half the projected output growth, indicating a significant fall in the carbon intensity of agricultural production, according to a report released by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The livestock sector is projected to account for 86 per cent of the increased emissions.

The Outlook projects declining greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture in North America and rising emissions in sub-Saharan Africa as crop and livestock production rises, underscoring the importance of transformative investments in the region's agrifood systems.

Agricultural greenhouse gas emissions in Latin America are projected to remain higher than the region's share of global output.

The OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2023-2032 is the key global reference for medium-term prospects for agricultural commodity markets. The Outlook offers decadal projections for cereals, vegetable oils, dairy products, meat, sugar, fish as well as cotton, tropical fruits, pulses and agricultural output used for biofuels.

It also includes projections for expected regional trends in greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and incorporates first-time preliminary analyses of the role of food loss and waste. (ANI/WAM)

