Greenland critical to deter Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic: White House

Washington, Jan 8 The White House on Wednesday said the possible acquisition of Greenland remains under active discussion, framing the Arctic territory as strategically vital to US national security and to deterring the activities of Russia and China.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump views Greenland as critical to countering Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic region.

“The acquisition of Greenland by the United States is not a new idea,” Leavitt told reporters. “This is something that Presidents dating back to the 1800s, have said is advantageous for America’s national security.”

Leavitt said the president has been clear that Arctic security is now a growing priority.

“He views it in the best interest of the United States to deter Russian and Chinese aggression in the Arctic region,” she said.

Asked whether the administration was considering financial terms for such a move, Leavitt confirmed discussions were ongoing but did not provide details.

“That’s something that’s currently being actively discussed by the President and his national security team,” she said.

Leavitt declined to rule out any options, including military ones, stressing that Trump does not publicly limit his strategic choices.

“All options are always on the table for President Trump as he examines what’s in the best interest of the United States,” she said.

She added, however, that diplomacy remained the administration’s preferred path.

“The President’s first option always has been diplomacy,” Leavitt said.

When pressed on whether Trump recognises Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland, Leavitt said she had not heard him personally challenge it.

“I have not heard him question it personally,” she said, adding that reporters could raise the issue directly with the president.

Leavitt rejected suggestions that diplomatic engagement with Denmark was not taking place.

“Who said diplomacy isn’t taking place behind the scenes?” she asked. “The President is interested in diplomacy. His national security team is as well.”

She said Trump’s approach was to be direct about U.S. interests while keeping negotiations private.

“He’s always willing to pick up the phone,” she said, “but the President is the President of the United States of America, and he’s always going to be very clear about what he views as being in our nation’s best interest.”

Leavitt said increased control in the Arctic would offer advantages beyond military positioning.

“More control over the Arctic region,” she said, was necessary to ensure that “China and Russia and our adversaries cannot continue their aggression in this very important and strategic region.”

The White House has repeatedly emphasised that strategic geography plays a growing role in U.S. security planning, particularly as climate change opens new Arctic shipping routes and access to natural resources.

Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has gained attention for its location, mineral potential and proximity to major Arctic corridors.

