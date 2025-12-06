Guadeloupe: 15 Injured as Vehicle Rams Into Crowd During Christmas Event Preparations in Sainte-Anne

At least 15 people were injured after a man drove a vehicle straight into a group of people in Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, a French overseas region on Friday evening, December 5. The incident occurred during Christmas event preparation injuring multiple pedestrians and prompting a large emergency response after bystanders reported bodies on the roadway and chaotic scenes along the waterfront.

The incident took place in a crowded pedestrian zone in Sainte-Anne’s main square, opposite the Town Hall and church at 7:30 PM, and early images showed residents rushing to help victims while police moved to secure the area. Early reports suggest 10–15 victims, including children, with several in serious condition.

Visuals From the Spot

BREAKING: At least 15 victims after a person drove a vehicle into a crowd during Christmas event preparations in Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, a French overseas region. - RCI pic.twitter.com/81Zv1EP0rg — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) December 6, 2025

The injured people has been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. While law enforcement agencies launch an investigation into the incident. The cause of the accident is currently unknown, but some witnesses at the scene reported that the driver may have suffered a medical episode at the wheel. More details are awaited.

Sainte-Anne is a predominantly Afro-Caribbean commune of roughly 23,000 residents, with about 75% Afro-Caribbean, 10% mixed-race, and smaller populations of metropolitan French citizens and tourists.