"Gujarat has become powerhouse of India's development": German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : With India's place in the world changing rapidly, it has become a key player in world affairs as well as an engine of global economic growth, German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, he lauded Gujarat for its long tradition of international trade and its current position as a powerhouse of India's development

In his address, Ackermann said, "Today's Summit is testimony to the fact that India's place in the world is undergoing rapid change. It has become both a key player in world affairs and an engine of global economic growth. During its remarkable G20 presidency, India has championed an inclusive multilateral agenda, which highlighted its convening power in the international arena".

"Gujarat has a long tradition of international trade with its current position as a powerhouse of India's development, for example in the field of renewable energies, to name but one," he added.

Speaking on the Indo-German relations, he said that the strategic partnership between India and Germany is one of the success stories, as Berlin is New Delhi's top trading partner in Europe at over 30 billion euros a year.

"More than 2,000 German companies have a permanent presence in India and are investing heavily. Record numbers of Indian students study at German universities. Many more are learning German in the hope of finding a job in Germany and enriching our people-to-people links," the German envoy said.

He added, "Under the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership, Germany has budgeted a billion euros per year for cooperation projects with India in promoting urban mobility, renewable energies and environmental protection. Chancellor Scholz is personally committed to strengthening ties with India: he visited twice last year, and is keen to return this year".

The German envoy further emphasized the scope of Indo-German cooperation in the field of building supply chains that are "weatherproof for the future".

"This year 2024 will add further vigour to forging partnerships between our two countries. Among the highlights of next year will be the Asia Pacific Conference of German Business which will be held in Delhi in the autumn. It will be an outstanding opportunity to showcase the strength of the Indo-German strategic partnership, to bring new investment to India to drive forward our technology and innovation agenda," he said.

The Asia Pacific Conference of German Business is a biannual event that brings together top-level executives and political leaders from Germany and all across Asia.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry.

The tenth edition of the Summit is held from January 10-12 in Gandhinagar.

