Gujarat Plane Crash: Italy PM Meloni, Bangladesh Advisor Yunus express condolences over tragic incident

New Delhi [India], June 12 : Condolences are pouring in from across the world after a London-bound Air India aircraft carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed near Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat on Thursday.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Chief Advisor of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, are among the several world leaders who have offered condolences to India in this hour of loss.

In a post on X, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. On behalf of the Italian Government and myself, I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and our full solidarity with the Indian people in this moment of great sorrow."

The Chief Advisor of the Interim Government of Bangladesh expressed shock at the accident and said that Bangladesh joins in prayers and stands with India in this difficult hour.

"Shocked at the tragic crash of #AirIndia flight carrying 242 passengers in Ahmedabad. We join all in prayers for the bereaved ones and their families. #Bangladesh stands in solidarity with people and government of #India at this trying time."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe stands with India in this moment of sorrow.

"Heartbreaking news from India with the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss. We share your pain. Dear @narendramodi, Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of sorrow."

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said that Sri Lanka stands with India in this moment of deep sorrow.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 near Ahmedabad today. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of all those affected onboard. Equally heartbreaking are the civilian casualties on the ground, including young medical students whose lives and futures were struck by this tragedy. At this moment of deep sorrow, the people of Sri Lanka stand in solidarity with India. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted."

The Embassy of Iran expressed heartfelt condolences and offered prayers. The Embassy also wished for swift recovery of the injured and underscored that Iran stands with India in this time of sorrow.

"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of #Iran in New Delhi expresses its deepest sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the tragic crash of a passenger aircraft in #Ahmedabad. We extend our sympathies to the Government and people of #India, especially to the bereaved families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. We also wish a swift and full recovery to all those who have been injured in this heartbreaking incident. We stand with the people of India in this moment of sorrow"

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan offered condolences on the accident. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. We extend our condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected. We hope for strength and healing in the days ahead", it wrote on X.

According to an Air India statement, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating as Flight AI-171, departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm IST with 242 people on board, including crew.

"The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information," the airline said in a statement.

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed the crash and expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims.

"With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," he said in a statement.

Boeing said on Thursday that it is in contact with Air India regarding the AI-171 flight with 242 passengers and 12 crew bound for London's Gatwick airport, which crashed shortly after it took off in the Meghaninagar area in Ahmedabad.

The official X handle of US planemaker Boeing said, "We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected."

Air India posted on X that the Boeing Dreamliner 787 flight was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian and seven Portuguese.

The flight crashed in a residential area at 1:39 pm (IST) after taking off from the Ahmedabad-Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) regarding Air India flight AI171.

