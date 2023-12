Guru Randhawa’s 'G Thing’ fuses Punjabi folk with pop

Mumbai, Dec 12 Singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa, who is known for ‘Lahore’, ‘Suit Suit’, ‘Ishare Tere’ and ‘Morni Banke’, released his new single album 'G Thing’ on Tuesday.

The album features Guru collaborating with artistes such as Bohemia, Shehnaaz Gill, Sukh-E, and Arjun.

The album has nine tracks including 'Deja Vu', 'All Right', 'Love Prayer', 'G Class', 'Chill Mode', 'Da One', 'No News', 'Stuck on U' and 'Sunrise'.

Tracks like 'G Class' and 'Chill Mode' resonate with the vibrant and rhythmic essence of Punjabi folk, creating a sonic experience that is both culturally rich and universally accessible.

The album has been released under the label of T-Series.

