Guterres calls for more cooperation with CSTO on Afghanistan

United Nations, Feb 17 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for more cooperation between the world body and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on Afghanistan.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is worsening by the day, while terrorism remains a constant threat, not only to the security of Afghanistan and the region, but to the entire world, he told a Security Council meeting on UN-CSTO cooperation on Wednesday.

Without determined action, the severe economic contraction, rising unemployment and escalating humanitarian crisis will fuel despair and breed extremism and the threat from illicit drugs and arms flows, as well as criminal and terrorist networks, is increasing, Xinhua news agency quoted the UN chief as saying.

"Regional and inter-regional cooperation are an essential element in our response. So too are strengthened regional dialogue, as well as cross-border law enforcement and judicial coordination.

"Close cooperation between the United Nations and regional organisations, including the CSTO, will be critical in helping defuse these evolving threats, preventing spill-over, promoting stability and ultimately saving lives," he said.

Guterres also stressed the need for UN-CSTO cooperation on conflict prevention, counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics.

The UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia has been working in close partnership with the CSTO to address the root causes of potential conflict and develop shared solutions to shared problems, he said.

Today, good working relations between the CSTO and the Regional Center enable constructive early-warning exchanges and regular contacts during security-related events in the region, Guterres added.

The Regional Center is also promoting measures against cross-border crime, terrorism and drug trafficking to ensure conditions for peaceful sustainable development all areas where the United Nations looks forward to building partnership with the CSTO, he said.

Cooperation with regional organisations is at the core of UN activities and enshrined in the UN Charter and now more than ever, a more effective UN depends on stronger and deeper cooperation with regional organisations, said Guterres.

