"H-1B program is a scam": Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Washington, DC [US], August 27 : Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis slammed the H-1B visa program, calling it a "total scam" and arguing that it allows companies to replace American workers with foreign labour.

During an interview on Fox News on Wednesday (local time), he claimed that companies often train American workers alongside H-1B visa holders, only to lay off the Americans and hire the foreign workers. DeSantis added that this practice is unacceptable and hurts American workers.

When asked by Anchor Laura Ingraham on the divide in the Trump cabinet over the issue of H-1B visas, DeSantis responded, "I think you're right to say the H-1B, it's become a total scam. These companies game the system. Some of these companies are laying off large numbers of Americans while also hiring new H-1 B workers and renewing existing H-1 B visas. Often, people used to say, 'We're getting the cream of the crop from all around the world.' The reality is that's not actually what H1Bs are. "

DeSantis disputed the notion that the H-1B program attracts the "best and brightest" talent, suggesting instead that it has become a system that benefits a specific industry, largely dominated by workers from one country.

"Most of them (H-1Bs) are from one country, India, there's a cottage industry about how all those people make money off this system."

With artificial intelligence increasingly displacing young workers, DeSantis questioned why the US should import more foreign labour instead of prioritising its own citizens.

DeSantis told Fox News, "...Why would we be importing foreign workers when we have our own people that we need to take care of?"

Remarks by DeSantis renewed attention towards the H-1B Visa debate.

Earlier, United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick stated that the US intends to modify the current immigration system, specifically the H-1 B visa program and green cards, according to local media reports.

According to Lutnick, the Trump administration plans to introduce a "gold card" program, which would allow wealthy foreigners to invest $5 million in exchange for U.S. residency.

"I'm involved in changing the H1B visa program. We're going to change that program because that's terrible, right? We're going to change the green card," Lutnick said during an Interview with Fox News.

The proposed Gold Card would offer permanent residency to foreigners who invest USD 5 million in the United States. Lutnick claims there is strong interest in the program, with 250,000 people supposedly waiting in line, and potentially generating USD 1.25 trillion in revenue.

In January 2025, Trump reaffirmed his stance to support the H-1B visa program, which allows employers in the US to hire non-immigrant workers for speciality occupations, stating that the country needs "competent" and "great" individuals to come to the US and that this can be achieved through the H-1B visa program.

Notably, during Trump's first term, the administration imposed restrictions on H-1B visas, citing concerns over "abuse" and "economic strain." In 2016, Trump condemned the program, describing it as a means for companies to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign employees.

