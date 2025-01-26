"Had lot of achievements...look forward to many more": Jaishankar on 76th Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 26 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar marked the 76th Republic Day of India by emphasising the country's numerous achievements and looking forward to many more.

He termed Republic Day as a "very proud moment" for India, highlighting the nation's progress and accomplishments

Jaishankar shared, "Republic Day is always a very proud moment for the country. I think we have had a lot of achievements and we look forward to many more."

He also highlighted Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's presence as the chief guest at India's 76th Republic Day celebrations. Interestingly, Indonesia's President Sukarno was also the guest of honour at India's first Republic Day in 1950, making this year's invitation a poignant gesture

"We have Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as our special guest. In 1950, at the first Republic Day, the Indonesian President was the guest, so it's very appropriate that on the 75th anniversary, again, we have Indonesia. It's a very close country, geographically and culturally, politically and historically, to us. I'm sure today will be a happy day for the whole nation," he said.

In a show of pride, Jaishankar also unfurled the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

On X (formerly Twitter), he posted, "Proud to unfurl the national flag at home on our 76th Republic Day. Let's commit ourselves to preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger & prosperous India."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1883360973962228113

This year's celebrations are particularly special, marking 75 years since the enactment of India's Constitution. The theme, "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas," reflects India's growth and commitment to its founding principles.

Other political leaders also shared their Republic Day messages. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended his greetings, emphasising the importance of the Constitution and the nation's progress.

Naidu wrote on X, "Happy Republic Day to all the people of India, on the occasion of the Constitution, which was designed to fulfil the aspirations of India's freedom struggle and enable all the people of the country to live safely and prosperously under the shadow of democracy. On this occasion, let us remember the sacrifices of the great men. Let us work towards the goals of Vikasit Bharat 2047 and Swarnandhra Vision 2047 with the spirit of the Constitution."

https://x.com/ncbn/status/1883337623777005693

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his greetings, focusing on efforts to continue preserving the Constitution's ideals and working towards a prosperous future for India.

The ceremony began with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial to pay tribute to fallen heroes, followed by the parade at Kartavya Path.

