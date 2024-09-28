"Had productive meeting with Donald Trump": Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Washington DC [US], September 28 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with former US President and Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, and described their discussion as productive. Zelenskyy also emphasised that both of them hold a "common view that the war in Ukraine has to be stopped."

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I had a very productive meeting with Donald Trump. I presented him our Victory Plan, and we thoroughly reviewed the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of the war for our people. Many details were discussed. I am grateful for this meeting. A just peace is needed."

He added, "We share the common view that the war in Ukraine must be stopped. Putin cannot win. Ukrainians must prevail."

Notably, Trump's stance on Ukraine has been somewhat controversial, having previously criticised US assistance to Ukraine and praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In contrast, US President Joe Biden has reaffirmed US support for Ukraine, pledging to provide the necessary assistance to help Ukraine win the war. Recently, the US announced a new package of weapons and nearly USD 8 billion in aid for Ukraine.

Trump assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky he could "very quickly" end the Russia-Ukraine war if he wins the 2024 election.

"We have a very good relationship (with Zelenskyy), and I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin," Trump said. "And I think if we win, I think we're going to get it resolved very quickly," he added.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has concluded his rounds of talks and is now heading back to Ukraine. In a post on X, he wrote, "As planned, today we are heading home after completing all the necessary talks. Every discussion went exactly as needed. The Victory Plan has been presented to America, and we explained each point in detail. Now, our teams will work to implement every step and decision. Strong positions for Ukraine mean a quicker path to peace."

He added, "Everything crucial for Ukraine is on the table with our partners and under considerationlong-range capabilities, defence packages, sanctions against Russia, and measures regarding Russian assets. We have covered all these topics. We are now preparing for the meeting in Germany within the framework of Ramstein, where we will move forward with our partners on the Victory Plan's key points. I am grateful to President Biden for the invitation."

A day before, Zelenskyy met with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the details of Ukraine's Victory Plan amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "During the meeting with President Joe Biden, I presented the Victory Plan to him. We discussed details to strengthen the plan, coordinated our positions, views, and approaches, and tasked our teams with holding consultations on the next steps."

