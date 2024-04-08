Hafiz Saeed Poisoned? 26/11 Mumbai Attack Mastermind Admitted in Pakistan Hospital ICU

Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack is reportedly battling for his life in a Pakistan based hospital. Saeed was recently poisoned by an unknown person and is currently in ICU. India has consistently denied any involvement in the alleged killing of any terrorist in Pakistan. Indian authorities have also termed these allegations a part of 'Pakistan's propaganda'.He is listed on India's NIA Most Wanted.In April 2012, the United States placed a bounty of US$10 million on Saeed for his role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 civilians.

After the 2008 Mumbai attacks, he was designated by the Al-Qaida and Taliban Sanctions Committee of the Security Council. He is also listed on the United States Department of the Treasury's Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. India has demanded that Saeed be handed over into Indian custody by Pakistan; however, there is no extradition agreement between the two countries. Saeed has denied ever being a leader of LeT and has said all allegations that he planned attacks in India are baseless. In July 2019, three months before the scheduled reviewal of Pakistan's action plan by the Financial Action Task Force, Saeed was arrested by Pakistani authorities and sentenced to an 11-year prison sentence. In early April 2022, he was sentenced an additional 31 years for terror financing