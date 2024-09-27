Haji Syed Salman Chishty inspires global audiences at Peace Week 2024 in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], September 27 : Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Gaddi Nashin of the Ajmer Dargah Sharif and Chairman of the Chishty Foundation, recently concluded his participation in "Peace Week 2024: Land of the Rising Sun" in Japan.

The event, organized by UNITY EARTH in collaboration with the GOI Peace Foundation and hosted by the Saionji family of Tokyo, brought together peace-builders, spiritual leaders, and change-makers from around the world. The event started in Tokyo and culminated in Hiroshima, aligning with the UN International Day of Peace on September 21.

During his address, Haji Syed Salman Chishty captivated audiences by referencing the ancient Indian philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"the belief that the world is one familyand the Sufi concept of "Al Khalqu Ayal Lillah"the entire creation is the family of God. His speech emphasized the universal values of love, compassion, and service, urging people to transcend divisions of race, nationality, or faith.

"At this critical moment in world history, we must recognize our shared humanity," Haji Chishty remarked during his speech in Hiroshima. "We are all interconnected, and through love and service, we contribute to the peace and unity of the global community." He called on people to embody the teachings of Sufism, which promote unity through love and service.

During the Tokyo Convergence, Haji Syed Salman Chishty joined local and international spiritual leaders, NGOs, and indigenous communities to discuss peace initiatives and spiritual diplomacy.

He celebrated the historic ties between India and Japan, acknowledging their shared spiritual heritage rooted in peace, non-violence, and harmony. "From the teachings of Buddha to the wisdom of the Sufi saints, our cultures have long embraced peace, compassion, and respect for all life," he said.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty also met with Ambassador of India to Japan, Sibi George, at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo. Their discussion centered on India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage and its role in fostering global peace and interfaith dialogue.

Following the meeting, Haji Chishty visited the newly inaugurated Mahatma Gandhi Memorial in Tokyo, paying tribute to the iconic leader of non-violence.

The second phase of Peace Week 2024 took place at the foot of the sacred Mount Fuji, where participants engaged in meditation, sacred ceremonies, and the Fields of Healing retreat.

During this retreat, Haji Syed Salman Chishty conferred the Global Peace Award upon UNITY EARTH Executive Director Ben Bowler and members of the Saionji family on behalf of the Goi Peace Foundation. Reflecting on the teachings of Hazrat Moinuddin Chishty (r.a.), he spoke about the values of generosity, hospitality, and peace, stating, "To be gracious like the sun, generous like the river, and hospitable like the earth is the essence of the Sufi path."

The week concluded with a powerful moment in Hiroshima, where Haji Syed Salman Chishty addressed the Peace Day Global Broadcast, an event that connected nearly a million voices for peace. His address on September 21st, marking the UN International Day of Peace, emphasized the need for global unity through spirituality. "Hiroshima is a reminder of both the fragility and resilience of the human spirit," he said. "Today, we reaffirm our commitment to peace, service, and love for all humanity."

Haji Syed Salman Chishty's participation in Peace Week 2024 exemplified the message of India's deep spiritual heritage and interfaith harmony. His presence inspired participants to continue working towards global peace and collective action to address today's challenges.

The success of Peace Week 2024 marks the culmination of the U Day Festival series, serving as a beacon of hope and spiritual renewal. It calls upon the global community to unite as one family, promoting peace, justice, and harmony.

