Hamas attack won't help Palestinians achieve goal of independent state: Former diplomat

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Former diplomat Suresh Goel on Sunday said that the Hamas attack on Israel is unfortunate and affirmed that the move will not help Palestinians in achieving their goal of having an independent state.

"...Very unfortunate because I don't think this violence, even though is very, very heavy kind of violence, very intensive violence. I don't think this violence is going to get Hamas or Palestinians their objective of an independent autonomous state," he said.

He asserted that the conflict between Israel and Hamas would affect the situation in the Middle East.

The diplomat said, "On the other hand, it is basically going to increase the resolve of Israel itself in terms of punishing Hamas or punishing anybody who indulges in this kind of military activity against Israel. So very unfortunate. I don't think this will solve the problem. On the other hand, it is going to worsen the situation in the Middle East."

Additionally, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, former Indian diplomat KP Fabian said on Sunday that the further escalation of tensions will claim more and more lives of common people and the count will increase in multiple folds when Israel starts retaliation.

"Don't forget... see what will happen is that in the next couple of days, Israel will continue to bomb right and left, and if 300 Israelis have been killed, they would certainly like to see that 300 into X. I don't want to put a value on X right now. Israel has that retaliation and vengeance," he said.

He also went on to mention the suspicious support of Iran to Hamas and said that Iran's support to Hamas has been "historical".

He added, "Human beings are going to be killed. Iran's prominent leader states that it's a proud operation for Iraqis and every Irani support to Hamas in this operation. Well, Iran support for Hamas has been there historically. It's nothing new."

In a major escalation on Saturday, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

The toll from the rocket attacks and ground assault by Hamas went past 400 on Sunday, with another 1,864 people reported to be injured.

Several Israelis were taken as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.

In retaliation to the Hamas attack on Israel that claimed the lives of hundreds and left thousands injured, the Israel Air Force has launched a very powerful and lethal air strike in the Gaza Strip with dozens of fighter jets attacking the areas used by Hamas terrorists.

Taking to X, Israel Air Force (IAF) informed about the strikes saying, "Dozens of warplanes are now attacking the Gaza Strip. The Air Force began a short time ago a powerful air strike in the Gaza Strip using dozens of fighter jets. The IDF attacks targets in the areas near the fence in Beit Hanon, which are used by the terrorist organization Hamas to carry out attacks against the State of Israel. The IDF will continue to act against the terrorist organization Hamas."

