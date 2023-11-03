Hamas commander Mustafa Dalul killed in Gaza: IDF

Tel Aviv, Nov 3 The Israel Defense Force (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) have claimed to have killed the commander of Sabra Tel Al-Hawa battalion of the Hamas, Mustafa Dalul, in an air strike.

As per the joint statement, Dalul was killed by Israel fighter jets after getting information on his precise location.

Mustafa Dalul has been a powerful leader of Hamas and has been manning the Hamas combat against IDF in Gaza since the ground invasion of the Israeli forces commenced on October 27.

The IDF said that it has also recovered several arms from Beit Hanun in Northern Gaza during raids.

IDF said that an AK47 gun, intelligence materials, RPG, magazines, grenades and other explosive materials were recovered during the raids.

