Hamas confirms senior leader's death after Israeli strike

Gaza, Nov 19 The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has confirmed that Ahmed Bahar, a member of Hamas' political bureau, was killed by an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said on Saturday in a statement that Bahar died "after being injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza," without providing further details.

Bahar is the highest-ranking leader officially confirmed dead by Hamas since the outbreak of its conflict with Israel on October 7, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bahar, 74, has served as the acting speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council since Hamas won the Palestinian parliamentary elections in 2006.

Previously, Bahar also held several other senior Hamas posts, including the head of the Shura Council.

