Hamas is "running out" Of money, "inside sources" claim

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 24 (ANI/TPS): The London-based newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat reports that Hamas sources have revealed to the paper that the terrorist group is facing an unprecedented economic crisis following the ongoing war.

Al-Sharq Al-Awsat reports that, due to the crisis, Hamas is having difficulty paying salaries to employees and operatives.

According to the reported sources, Hamas has paid only 900 shekels for four months, causing widespread anger.

The newspaper also reveals that, due to the IDF's ongoing elimination of Hamas' leadership, there is a 'vacuum' within the terror group's so-called government. (ANI/TPS)

