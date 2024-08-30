Hamas Jenin terror leader Wissam Hazem killed in Israeli operation

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 30 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that, during an operation carried out Friday morning in northern Samaria, Israeli security forces killed Wissam Hazem, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organization in Jenin. He was killed during a firefight and an IDF aircraft attacked and killed two more armed terrorists.

The IDF said Hazem was involved in carrying out and directing shooting and bomb attacks and promoting other terrorist activities in the Judea and Samaria region.

The operation began after IDF and Shin (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) forces operating in northern Samaria identified a terrorist cell with the Hamas Jenin terror leader travelling in a vehicle in the Jenin area.

The other two terrorists eliminated were killed while they were trying to escape from the vehicle in which they were travelling with Hazem. The terrorists, Misra Mesharka and Arafat Amer, are terrorist operatives of Hamas in Jenin who operated under Wissam Hazem and were involved in shooting attacks on Israeli towns.

M16 rifles, a pistol, cartridges, chargers, gas grenades and tens of thousands of shekels of terrorist funds were found in the terrorists' vehicle and on their bodies.

There were no casualties by Israeli forces. (ANI/TPS)

