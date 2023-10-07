"Hamas made a huge mistake today": Former Israeli govt official

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 7 : Israel's Advisor to the IDSF (Israel Defense and Security Forum) and former Israeli government official, Daniel Seaman said on Saturday that Hamas has made a big mistake and his country will strongly respond against the attack to which he termed as Israel's "fight for survival".

"We have to put an end and we have those abilities. The Hamas made a huge mistake today, taking the years of Israel restraining itself, and taking it for the mistake of being weak. From our side, it will be costlier to them as the State of Israel today fight for its survival and in a situation that we have not experienced in many years," he said.

He also went on to mention the atrocities being done by the Hamas terrorists as they entered into Israeli territory and said that they are assaulting children and women.

Daniel Seaman said, "The official reports are that at 6:30 a.m., 1000 Hamas terrorists invaded Israel, crossing over into the border, invading military posts along the border with Gaza, murdering the soldiers, and taking hostages. They committed crimes against female soldiers. They then moved on to the Kibbutzim. They assaulted the citizens asleep in their beds, murdering many of them, taking some captive and perpetuating, sexual assault on children and women."

The Israeli Advisor also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support to Israel.

He added, "We are grateful for the Prime Minister of India and his continued support for Israel. We are grateful for the Indian people to be supportive of these people of the State of Israel."

This comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel after Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Saturday morning.

More than 100 people have been killed in the Hamas "terror attack" on Israel, according to medical officials, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew-language media.

According to the Health Ministry, 908 injured people have been taken to hospital for treatment in the ongoing terror attack by Hamas on Israel's southern and central region, The Times of Israel reported.

Some 800 people have been injured in the attacks, which have included dozens of Hamas terrorists infiltrating Israel and gunning down soldiers and people. Others were injured in rocket attacks.

