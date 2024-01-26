Hamas says ready to observe ceasefire in Gaza if ICJ issues such ruling

Gaza, Jan 26 Hamas has announced that the group is ready to observe a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip if the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issues a ruling calling for it as long as Israel reciprocates.

"If the court issues a ceasefire decision, the Hamas movement will adhere to the ceasefire as long as Israel adheres to that," the group said in a statement on Thursday.

In addition, it said that Hamas will release the Israeli prisoners detained by it if Israel releases the Palestinian prisoners detained by it," noting that Israel must "end the siege that has been ongoing for 18 years on Gaza and allow the entry of all necessary aid for relief and reconstruction", Xinhua news agency reported.

The ICJ is set to deliver a ruling on South Africa's case against Israel on Friday in Hague. It will also rule on South Africa's demand for the court's urgent intervention to stop Israel's military operation in Gaza.

On December 29, 2023, South Africa filed an application to the ICJ for proceedings against Israel, concerning alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide related to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

