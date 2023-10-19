Hamas terrorists may still be inside Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 19 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli military has not ruled out the possibility that Hamas terrorists who infiltrated the Jewish state during the devastating cross-border invasion on October 7 remain in the country.

"We have not finished scanning [the Gaza border area] yet," IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Thursday.

He noted that troops on Wednesday located and captured a Palestinian terroristtired and hungrywho was attempting to return to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Hagari stressed that there have been no additional infiltrations of Israel over the past few days.

On Tuesday, an unarmed Gazan was caught near the Israeli city of Netivot, about eight miles from the Strip, and taken to the local police station for questioning. It is thought that he entered Israel as part of the mass border infiltration.

Also on Tuesday, Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem's Ein Kerem said that it was refusing to treat a Hamas terrorist.

The hospital said that security officials had attempted to admit the terrorist during the night, but that he was refused entry and thrown out of the building.

On October 7, some 2,500 terrorists broke through the Gaza security barrier and rampaged through Israeli communities in the western Negev, murdering more than 1,400 persons and wounding over 4,500. At least 203 people were taken back to Gaza as captives. (ANI/TPS)

